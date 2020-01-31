Puma launches its first smartwatch in India:Know the price, specifications

Puma has teamed up with Fossil to launch their first ever smartwatch.

The Puma smartwatch is available in three colours – black with a grey dial, neon yellow with a matching neon dial and a white with a rose gold dial.. It comes with a textured silicone strap and a cutout nylon and aluminum case in a 30mm display size.

The Puma Smartwatch features include heart rate tracking, GPS tracking, Google Assistant support, music support via Spotify, Google Pay, weather alerts etc. It comes equipped with training apps as well and it swimproof.

The smartwatch is available for Rs 19,995 at Puma stores across India and online on Flipkart and Puma.com.