T20I: Indian eves beat England

In cricket, the Indian womens beat England by five wicket in the first match of the women’s triangular T20I series in Canberra, Australia.

After winning the toss the Indian team decided to bowl first. Put into bat, England scored 147 runs by losing 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. England suffered top order batting collapse as the Indian Indian spinners took quick wickets. Indian bowlers Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Shikha pandey took 2 wickets each and Radha Yadav took 1 wicket .

Harmanpreet Kaur with the inside out cover drive to get India home with three balls remaining! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/lbhXY6FBtm — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 31, 2020

Chasing the target for India, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored 42 runs. Other top Indian batswomen Shafali Verma scored 30, Smriti Mandhana 15 and Jemimah Rodrigues scored 26.

Brief Scores:

England women: 147 for 7 in 20 overs (Heather Knight 67, Tammy Beaumont 37; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/19)

India Women: 150 for 5 in 19.3 overs (Harmapreet Kaur 42 not out, Shafali Verma 30; Katherine Brunt 2/33)