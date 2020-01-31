Taapsee Pannu’s thriller ‘Thappad’ official trailer out : Watch Here

After making rounds for cricketer Mithali Raj’s biopic, actress Taapsee Pannu shared the hard-hitting poster from her upcoming film Thappad that happens to be her second collaboration Mulk director Anubhav Sinha. Ever since her look was released, her fans were left waiting for the trailer which has now been shared by the makers and depicts the scenario of domestic violence in a pair and how one day a woman decided to say ‘NO’ to it. The two minute fifty-four seconds video will make you ponder upon what is not correct in a relationship.

The trailer begins with a normal couple enjoying little joys of life until a trouble and a slap hits Taapsee hard in a party amidst the guest that makes her rethink about her decision. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the Pink actress wrote, “#Thappad Haan bas EK THAPPAD….. par nahi maar sakta! #ThappadTrailer.”