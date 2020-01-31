Terrorists open fire at toll plaza, policeman Injured

Terrorists opened fire at a police team at a toll plaza in Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu, injuring a policeman, officials said on Friday. One of the militants was believed to have been killed in the ensuing gunfight, they said, adding that the operation was going on. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

The attack comes days after a terrorist was killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter took place after terrorists opened fire on a patrol team in Bijbehara, injuring a soldier.

The jawan suffered injuries after he was hit by a bullet in the Arwani area, officials said. As the searches were going on, security forces personnel were fired upon, triggering retaliation, the officials said. In the ensuing gunfight, one unidentified terrorist was killed.