‘True nationalist like Godse’: Hindu Mahasabha to honour Jamia shooter

The right wing organisation Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) to honour the teenager who fired at the anti-CAA protesters in the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the New Delhi on Thursday.

Ashok Pandey, the spokesperson of Hindu Maha Sabha claimed that the shooter is true patriot and nationalist like Nathuram Vinayak Godse.

” We respect nathuram Godse and if someone is picking up the weapon to stop the voice of anti-nationals, to end terrorism, then the person is respectable for Hindu Mahasabha. Yesterday, the gunman has done the same thing. he said ‘Hum Tumhein Dein Azadi’. What more proof do we need. The ABHM delegation will go and meet him and felicitate him”, said Pande.

“The Constitution, religion and Bhagavad Gita clearly says that if you have to kill someone to protect the country, daughter, sister, then it is not wrong”, added the Hindu Mahasabha leader.

” Anti-nationals like Sharjeel Imam and the ones in the Aligarh Muslim University campus, Jawaharlal Nehru university and Shaheen Bagh deserves to be shot” said the ABHM leader. He also said that the necessary legal aid will be given to the shooter.