What you can do to avoid Novel Coronavirus infection: Details inside

The Coronavirus outbreak in China has made the whole world scary. The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus an international health emergency. There are many fake news, myths and misconceptions are spreading like wildfire in the world about the infectious disease.

1/11 There are several misconceptions on social media currently around how #coronavirus is transmitted. Please allow us to clear it up. #2019nCoV — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) January 30, 2020

And now the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control of Vancouver (BCCDC) in Canada has come forward clearing some of the most spread and popular misconceptions about Coronavirus. The BCCDC in a series of posts shared on micro blogging website has cleared the misconceptions.

2/11 Receptors for #coronavirus are deep in a person’s lungs – a person must inhale enough of the virus that it can actually bind to those receptors deep in the lungs. #2019nCoV — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) January 30, 2020

3/11 #Coronavirus is transmitted via larger droplets that fall quickly out of the air (for example, after a sneeze). This virus is not airborne. #2019nCoV — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) January 30, 2020

4/11 #Coronavirus is not something that people can get from casual contact. A person must be in close contact (within 2 metres) with somebody to be able to inhale those droplets if a person coughs or sneezes without cover, in front of them. #2019nCoV — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) January 30, 2020

By Friday morning the flu-like virus had killed at least 213 people, all of them in China. Almost 9,900 people are infected there, with about 130 cases in 22 other countries.

5/11 The droplets can fall to the ground after a sneeze and a person can touch them with their hands. The risk of transmission is low in this case, as those droplets must be of significant enough quantity to make it to the receptors in a person’s lungs. #coronavirus #2019nCoV — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) January 30, 2020

6/11 If a person has touched something that has droplets on it with #coronavirus in it, as long as they clean their hands before touching their face or your mouth, they are not at risk of getting that virus in their body. #2019nCoV — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) January 30, 2020

7/11 #Coronavirus is not something that comes in through the skin. This virus is remitted through large droplets that are breathed deep into a person’s lungs. #2019nCoV — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) January 30, 2020

8/11 Regarding wearing masks – masks should be used by sick people to prevent transmission to other people. A mask will help keep a person’s droplets in. #2019nCoV #coronavirus — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) January 30, 2020

9/11 It may be less effective to wear a mask in the community when a person is not sick themselves. Masks may give a person a false sense of security & are likely to increase the number of times a person will touch their own face – to adjust the mask, etc. #2019nCoV #coronavirus — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) January 30, 2020

10/11 The most important thing that a person can do to prevent themselves from getting #coronavirus is to wash their hands regularly and avoid touching their face. #2019nCoV — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) January 30, 2020