DH Latest NewsLatest NewsLife Style

What you can do to avoid Novel Coronavirus infection: Details inside

Jan 31, 2020, 09:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Coronavirus outbreak in China has made the whole world scary.  The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus an international health emergency.  There are many fake news, myths and misconceptions are spreading like wildfire in the world about the infectious disease.

And now the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control of Vancouver (BCCDC) in Canada has come forward clearing some of the most spread and popular misconceptions about Coronavirus. The BCCDC in a series of posts shared on micro blogging website has cleared the misconceptions.

By Friday morning the flu-like virus had killed at least 213 people, all of them in China. Almost 9,900 people are infected there, with about 130 cases in 22 other countries.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close