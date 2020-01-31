WHO declares Global emergency over Corona epidemic

WHO revised its risk assessment of the Corona epidemic on Friday and declared a Global emergency. The declaration aims to prevent or reduce the cross-border spread of disease while averting needless obstruction of trade and travel. The epidemic had claimed at least 213 lives and over 10,000 are infected in China alone. On Friday alone Chinese authorities reported 43 new deaths.

The risk was re-evaluated on pressing concerns about the rate of spread of the deadly virus. The virus had spread far and wide within a short span of time. As the health system of China is efficiently sturdy the nation could withstand such a virus threat but for the WHO it is equally a matter for worry if the Virus gets its hold to an underdeveloped country. The death rate could be far beyond probability maths if such a situation arises.

“Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva on Thursday. Many countries have already urged their citizens not to visit China, while some have banned entry for travelers from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus first surfaced.

Many airliners had started canceling their China route from Wednesday.