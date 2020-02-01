Anushka and Virat will make you drool in love with this ad film

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had first sparked rumours of their wedding when they featured in an ad for bridal wear where they vowed to be in love with each other forever. What’s even more interesting is the fact that the two first met on the sets of an ad film they shot together.
Now, the couple is back again for an ad for a steel manufacturing company. In the ad directed by Abhishek Varman the two will make you fall in love with the couple once again.
We say flexibility is the key to keeping a relationship strong. @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma feel the same & for them, a #flexiStrong relation is one that is, hamesha ke liye strong. Build homes that are #Hamesha_Ke_Liye_Strong with #ShyamSteel #TMTBars#RelationshipGoals #Virushka pic.twitter.com/7PKnNGhd5p
— Shyam Steel Ind Ltd (@shyamsteel) February 1, 2020
