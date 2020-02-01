Barbarism at Barabanki village: Man walks with wife’s head for 1.5 km

A man walked through the streets with the severed head of his wife for about 1.5 km. The incident happened on Saturday morning at Barabanki’s Bahadurpur village of Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Rawat (30) dragged his wife Rajani 26 and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. He was found walking on the streets with her severed head on his hand when the police intercepted and arrested him near Kadirpur. Police confirmed a case of dowry murder has been charged against Akhilesh.

Rajani had been living with her parents and four days ago Akhilesh managed to reconcile her and brought her to his home. The couple had a daughter who died within months of birth. The SP said, “A case has been registered against the accused. We are interrogating him to know as to how and why he killed his wife.”

The police had recovered the murder weapon from home.