Latest NewsIndia

Congress leader demands separate country for 25 crore Indian Muslims : Watch Video

Feb 1, 2020, 08:17 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress member Ajay Verma, during a TV debate, challenged the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to give a separate nation to Indian Muslims. The statement sparked a controversy on social media after the video went viral.

Verma made the statement during a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on a news channel. In the video, Verma can be heard challenging BJP spokesperson to create a separate country for the 20-25 crore Indian Muslim population and declare India as a Hindu Rashtra.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close