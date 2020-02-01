Dash cam footage shows the intensity of Australian wild fires, Turns day to night with in minutes

Dashcam footage from a fire tending machine gives a glimpse of the severity of wildfires in Australia. The short clip shows Fire rescue personals leaving a forest area as the fire engulfed the region, with the fire and thick smoke turning broad daylight into the night .
4th January 2020 Dunmore 1 Overrun
4th January 2020Currowan Fire ShoalhavenDunmore 1 Crew 5Overrun Dash CamTimely reminder how quick a fire can impact under a southerly wind which hits 10 minutes earlier than forecasted.Our Brigade was tasked to undertake property protection ahead of the Southerly Wind which is expected to hit around 19:10 hours in Tomerong.18:59.14 Crew has set up for property protection and receiving supplies from other units. You will notice there is no current wind in the area.18:59:24 Southerly wind begins to hit the area.19:00.05 Crew brace for property protection, which is out of view on the left side of our truck.19:00.10 Day turns to night.19:00.25 Ember attack commences.19:00.40 Southerly wind hits at 100kph.19:01.00 Extreme ember attack, spot fires and overrun hits our crew and truck.19:01.22 Crew member activates cab sprays to protect truck as fire spreads rapidly to the North.19:01:35 Crew continue to protect themselves, property and truck.19:02.14 Cab sprays turned off. Visibility still poor with ember attack continuing to hit.19:02.40 Cab sprays activated again for protection.This goes to show what happens in just over 3 minutes. The crew continues for another 9 minutes on the ground bringing a massive positive outcome, with a complete safe crew, protected truck and property saved.People are reminded to adhere to the warnings when given from the appropriate services as this is not a pleasant place to be when a fire impacts at any time, especially at short notice.Ensure your Bushfire Plan is in place.Kind Regards Dunmore RFS.
