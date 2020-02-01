Mercy plea of Vinay Sharma rejected

Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma’s mercy plea has been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind, it was announced today. The four men convicted in the 2012 gangrape, torture and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in Delhi were due to be executed at 6 am today, but late last evening a Delhi court handed them a last-minute reprieve, yet again.

The four convicts will now not hang until further orders in the case, the court said.

The rejection of Vinay Sharma’s plea means the earliest the four can be hanged is February 15; rules state a convict must be given 14 days before the rejection of a mercy plea and his execution.

On December 16, 2012, the young woman who came to be known as “Nirbhaya” was gang-raped by six men on a moving bus, tortured with an iron rod and thrown off the vehicle. She died on December 29.