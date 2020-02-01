Nirbhaya case: Another convict files mercy petition before President

Akshay Thakur, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, filed mercy petition on Saturday before President Ram Nath Kovind, his lawyer said.

Advocate AP Singh, who represents Akshay Thakur, said he has filed the mercy petition with the President House.

“I have filed mercy petition for Vinay before the president. I have submitted it by hand,” Singh said.

The apex court has already rejected the curative petition of Vinay. Before Vinay, another death row convict Mukesh Kumar Singh had filed the mercy plea which was rejected by the president on January 17.