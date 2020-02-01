No second chance:’All hell will break loose if govt fails this time’,Basant Maheshwari

Founder of Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisors today said that India has no second chance to revive from the economic slow down if the union government fails to keep up to expectations. He was speaking at an event before the budget presentation.

“All hell will break loose if the government fails this time around. This is the first time in the last 25-30 years that I have been tracking markets that India has slowed down on its own without any global issues. The government needs to do something. It cannot sit back and hope for something magical to happen on its own,”

Maheshwari reasoned that certain government policies should also be modified for the revival of the economy.