Official teaser of horror film Bhoot Part 1 out: Watch here

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship is an upcoming 2020 Indian Hindi-language horror thriller film directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. It is based on a true accident that took place in Mumbai,[1] and tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. The film features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles,[2][3] and is the first film of a planned horror film franchise. Principal photography began in December 2018 and was wrapped up in September 2019.[4] It is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on February 21, 2020

