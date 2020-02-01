The Budget speech shows it “All talks,No action”,Rahul Gandhi’s barb at govt

Slamming the union budget Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the longest budget speech in the Indian Parliament shows what this government does the best, “All talks and no action”.

Blaming the government for taking no concrete steps or devising a strategy to address the unemployment and the economic crisis he said that the budget is hollow and without any substance. He though acknowledged the lengthy budget speech of FM Nirmala Sitharaman but threw a barb saying it shows what this government does at its best.