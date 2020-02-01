Ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protestors, says Law Minister

In a first sign of opening a window of dialogue on the new citizenship law, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government is ready to talk to protesters of Shaheen Bagh “but then it should be in a structured form”. In a tweet, he said the Narendra Modi govt is ready to communicate with them and clear all the doubts that they have against the citizenship law.

Prasad is the first minister in the government to offer talks with the protesters who are on a sit-in in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh – the epicentre of the protests led by women against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.