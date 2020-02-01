Sara Ali Khan reveals about her ‘relationship status’

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has finally opened up about her relationship status. The daughter of Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan has declined the rumours that she is dating Kartik Aryan. The actress said this in an interview given to Pinkvilla.

“I am dating him in the film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us ‘dating’ for 2.5 hours on Valentine’s Day.”, said Sara. When asked about whether she was in a relationship with Kartik in real life, she said, “No, I am not.” While Sara has also admitted that she had a crush on him in the past.

“ One thing is for sure that I am a moody girl and I wake up and I really don’t know. So, there are days when I am this classic, romantic ‘Love is real, and someone will come, riding on horseback’ and then I am like, ‘Whatever, dude, just do your work. Date your career and that’s all that should actually matter. I think the answer to your question is that with me, love is moody. Sometimes, it’s there, and sometimes, it’s not there. I don’t know myself”, Sara said .