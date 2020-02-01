Second Shaheen Bagh shooter taken to police custody

In a second such incident, a man was taken to custody by Delhi Police when he opened fire on Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protestors.

The shooting took place near police barricades about 50m away from the stage at Shaheen Bagh protest site. The man in his mid-20s was taken to Sarita Vihar police station.”None injured.?The man has been detained. He fired shots in the air. The man’s antecedents are yet to be verified,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (south), Devesh Srivastava. The police said that the shooter conceded that his intention was to shoot those at the stage, but the auto rickshaw he came dropped him near the University.

Meanwhile, the first shooter, a juvenile, ought to appear for his 12 th standard board exams next month is in police custody for over a day. Police said the teenager was ‘self-radicalized’ by exposure to right-wing media and anti CAA protests. During his custody, the teenager was sure of his intentions and showed no signs of remorse.

Friday’s shooting came after a leader’s fiery speech to shoot anti CAA protestors down like stray dogs.