Two tourists quarantined in Goa suspecting Corona symptoms

Two tourists who arrived in Goa after visiting China had been quarantined after they developed symptoms of the new Coronavirus, said Goan health authorities.

Medical college dean Dr. S M Bandekar said the two will be kept under observation until their samples sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune are tested.”They will be quarantined and the samples which have been sent to Pune are expected in a few days,” Dr. Bandekar said.

Earlier a Serbian was quarantined suspecting Corona infection but on observation was found to be clean of Coronavirus.