US Navy installs its top submarines with secret Nuclear war head,fueling nuclear race

The US Navy commissioned a warhead especially to be used only with its Ohio class submarines. Very little is known about the Nuclear warhead W76-2, except that it employs a cutting edge nuclear technology to flatten enemies, without even a chance for their retaliation. The nuclear warhead can be used in place of non-nuclear bombs as its explosive power is low, meant to neutralize an army base.

The induction of W76-2 was the result of Pentagon planning a potential first strike scenario against adversaries, especially Iran. The W76-2 warhead can be fitted on to Trident class ballistic missiles which have a capacity to carry eight warheads on a launch.

The W76-2 is estimated to produce about an explosive yield of about five kilotons, about a third of that produced by the atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima by the U.S. military in the final days of World War II in August 1945. The W76-2 is at least 500 times more powerful than the deadliest non-atomic bomb in US arsenal the ‘Massive Ordnance Air Blast’ simply named Mother Of All Bombs which is used only once against an ISIS complex in Afghanistan.

The thermobaric bomb reportedly brought down an entire mountain and the casualties are not revealed.