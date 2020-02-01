Vijay Sethupathi to star in RJ Shaan’s directorial debut

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is all set to do a lead role in Malayalam film. It has been confirmed that the popular Tamil actor will play the lead role in a Malayalam film directed by RJ Shaan.

Last day, Shaan had shared a selfie taken with the ‘Vikram Vedha’ star in his social media handle. Along with that, he also hinted that shoot will begin this year itself.

The film will mark the directorial debut of RJ Shaan. RJ Shaan has made his debut as a scenarist with the Manju Warrier starrer ‘C/O Saira Banu’ .

Vijay Sethupathi has made his debut in Malayalam last year with the Jayaram starrer ‘Marconi Mathai’.