“Waiting for India to come to Pakistan and play a series”,says Shahid Afridi

There can be no Asia Cup if India and Pakistan don’t feature in it,former all-rounder Shahid Afridi said.

The upcoming edition of the event, scheduled in Pakistan in September, is thrown into some uncertainty with India expectedly refusing to play in Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview, Afridi said: “The Asia Cup should be held with both India and Pakistan in it. It’s time Pakistan and India sat together and sorted out their problems without involving any third country. They have many issues and once they sit together, it can be sorted but Asia Cup held anywhere should have India and Pakistan playing in the event.”

Afridi, who was here as special invitee for the final of the Expo 2020 Dubai Cricket tournament for the workforce building the Expo 2020 facilities, is an extrovert and enjoys mingling with the expatriates who have always turned up to cheer for him. “Dubai is like a second home for me. I played lot of cricket here. People from Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan all live here and they support the game in a big way. This is where we see the example of how much people of India and Pakistan love and respect each other.”

Afridi wants India to play in Pakistan and feels that the decision to host Pakistan Super League (PSL) at home this year has shown his country is safe now. “PSL is our own tournament and it should not be played in other countries. The whole of PSL being held in Pakistan is a good message for all countries, as also Bangladesh touring and playing even Test cricket, shows that our security situation is good. I am waiting for India to come to Pakistan and play a series.”