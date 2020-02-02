Teacher , student get married after their ‘indecent’ TikTok video goes viral

A teacher and his student have contracted court marriage after a ‘indecent’ TikTok video of the dup become viral on social media. The bizarre incident took place in Pakistan.

Rafqat Hussain, an English teacher at the government college in Haripur married his student Zainab Ali at a local court. Rafqat Hussain aged 38 is married and father of three children.

The 20-second clip has become viral on the social media and both Rafaqat Hussain and Zainab Ali were suspended from the college.

Rafqat Hussain claimed that the video was not meant to be shared, but someone with ill-intent to the couple hacked into Zainab’s phone and posted it on TikTok.