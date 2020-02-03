1000 bed hospitals built in China with in 10 days; See the amazing video

China is facing one of the most serious crisis. The country is witnessing the novel coronavirus outbreak and the epidemic has till now has taken hundreds of lives.

But among this the a series of videos of building a 1000 bed hospital with in 10 days for the coronavirus patient is becoming viral on social media. Multiple videos show the shockingly rapid building of two hospitals in China’s quarantined Wuhan region to help fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Timelapse video shows the construction of makeshift hospital Leishenshan for #coronavirus patients in Wuhan. 55% of the construction is completed. The hospital is expected to receive patients on Feb 6. pic.twitter.com/J0ko3iMety — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) January 31, 2020

According to the People’s Daily, around 10 million people tuned in to watch the live stream of the entire process of building the two hospitals.

Huoshenan Hospital is due to open on February 3rd, with a 1,000-bed capacity. Leishenshan Hospital, on the other hand, is due to open February 5, with a capacity of 1,300 beds. Construction on the former began on Friday, while it started on Monday for the latter. The two hospitals are located about 40 km apart.

??????? ??? 25 ????? ??????.. ???? ????? ????? «??? ???? ????»? ???? ?? ???? ?????????? ??????? ????? ?????? ???????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?? ??????? ??? ??? ???????? ??? ?? ?????? ??????? ??? ????? ?????? Huoshenshan ?????? ????? ??? 3 ??????? ??????? Leishenshan ??? 6 ??????. pic.twitter.com/m9iGtqcL3u — ???? (@MSDAR_NEWS) February 1, 2020

The two hospitals are being built quickly to accommodate and respond to the cases of coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, with some medics in the region describing overcrowded hospitals and a lack of medical equipment due to the epidemic.