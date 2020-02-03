13 Syrian soldiers and 9 civilians killed in attack by Turkey

13 Soldiers of Syria has been killed in an attack by Turkey. The Turkish forces were responding to the attack by Syria in which 6 soldiers of Turkey were killed. Airstrikes by Turkey has also killed 9 civilians in the northern Syria.

Turkey made it clear that the artillery of Turkey has hit some 46 targets in Syria. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that there were between 30 and 35 casualties on the Syrian side but offered no evidence.

A war monitor has informed that Turkish troops shelled Syrian army positions in three provinces, killing eight soldiers in Idlib, three in Latakia province and two in the Hama region.

Relations between Turkey and Syria have deteriorated sharply since Syria’s civil war began in 2011. Syria accuses Turkey of undermining its security by allowing thousands of foreign fighters to come battle the Syrian army. Idlib province is currently dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants.