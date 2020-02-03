4 Jaish-e-Mohammed militants arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested 4 militants belonging to banned terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. The militants were arrested from Awantipora.

The arrested militants were identified as Mohammed Amin, Mohammed Rafiq, Fayaz Lone and Maqbool Dar. Police has registered cases against them. The primary investigation revealed that the arrested provided active support to Jaish-e militants.

The arrested provided logistics support and shelter to militants.Police is also investigating the role of the four other persons for their involvement in supporting terror activities in the area and aiding terrorists in the area.