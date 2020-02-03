Anti-CAA riots: 108 members of Popular Front of India arrested

The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested 108 members of extremist organisation popular Front of India (PFI) for inciting violence in anti-CAA protest.

” PFI is active in districts like sambhal, Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow, Shamil among several others. On December 19 and 20 PFI members were responsible for instigating violence during the anti-CAA protests”, said Avinash K Awasthi the additional Chief Secretary of UP.

The funding by PFI has been investigating by the Enforcement Directorate. On December 2019, the Uttar Pradesh police has sought a ban on PFI.

The Uttar Pradesh police too, in its preliminary investigation, claimed the involvement of PFI, SDPI and Samajwadi Party workers in provoking riots across the state of Uttar Pradesh following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019.