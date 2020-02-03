“ Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it”, says Union Minister

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar has claimed that Aam Aadmi party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist and there is plenty of proofs for that.

“Kejriwal now makes an innocent face as he asks whether he is a terrorist. You are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You had yourself said you are an anarchist. There is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist”, said Prakash Javadekar.

The people of Delhi has came to know this fact and that is the reason why people of Delhi are now turning against Arvind kejriwal added Prakash Javadekar .