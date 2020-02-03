Civilian killed, soldier injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

A civilian was killed and a soldier was injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Monday. pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday night. The Pakistan has increased the intensity of shelling on the LoC in the Tangdhar and Gurez sectors since Sunday night.

A 60-year-old man identified as Saleem-ud-din was killed in Tangdhar sector and a soldier was injured in Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir in separate incident. The Indian Army retaliated to the provocation of Pakistan.

” The civilian was killed in the evening at Tadd village. The shelling started in the morning and resumed later in the evening that resulted in the killing of a civilian”, said security forces.