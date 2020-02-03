Thug life extreme: Elephant jumping a wall to steal mangoes

A short clip of a wild bull elephant climbing a 5-foot wall to enjoy ripe mangoes is trending on the internet.

The walled compound is a resort , Mfuwe at Zambia for safari tourists. Resort manager Ian Salisbury said the guests were amused by the elephant’s maneuver. However, the jumbo returned disappointed as the mangoes were already harvested.

“He just chose the most direct route and made himself right at home. The guests were very amused at the idea of a climbing elephant,” said the manager.