First look poster of ‘Kappela’ starring Anna Ben released

The first look poster of upcoming Malayalam film ‘Kappela’ was released online. Actress Anna Ben who rose in to fame for her performance in ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ and ‘Helen’ is playing the lead role in the film.

The film marks the directorial debut of actor Muhammed Mustafa. Mustafa is noted for his roles in the films like ‘Paleri Manikyam’, ‘Bhavuttiyude Naamathil’ and ‘Penpattanam’. He has also won a special mention for his performance in the film ‘Ain’ at the 62 National film award.

The film is penned by Musthafa jointly with Nikhi Vahid and Sudhas. Jimshi Khalid is handling the camera and music is composed by Sushin Shyam.

The film is bankrolled by Vishnu Venu under the banner Kadhaas Untold.

Sreenath Bhasi, Roshan Mathew, Tanvi Ram Sudhi Koppa, Navas Vallikkunnu, Jaffer Idukki, Vijilesh and Nisha Sarangh plays vital roles in the film.