Indian players dominates ICC T20I rankings: See the ranking

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the new T20I ranking on Monday. Indian players had dominated the ranking released by the international body of cricket.

Three indian batsmen were included in the top ten list. Rohit Sharma has placed at 10th spot. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is place just ahead of Sharma at 9th position. Indian opener K.L.Rahul is now placed at 2nd position.

?? KL Rahul

?? Rohit Sharma The India openers have made significant gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Player Rankings for Batting ? Full rankings ? https://t.co/EdMBslOYFe pic.twitter.com/h5K1fgkyiD — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2020

Babar Azam, the Pakistani batsman is in the first position.

Among bowlers Jasprit Bumrah is placed at 11th position, he has jumped 26 position to reach at 11. He is the highest ranked Indian bowler in the list. Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman, both bowlers of Afghanistan is in the top tow position.

Many India and Pakistan players have risen in the @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Rankings after their series wins over New Zealand and Bangladesh ? Updated rankings ?? https://t.co/EdMBsm6zwM pic.twitter.com/W17ZCxnrf6 — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2020

India is no placed in the 4th position in the team rankings for T20I. Pakistan, Australia and England occupy the three top position.