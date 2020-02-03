Kerala CM accuses SDPI to spread communalism

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accused SDPI to spread communalism in the wake of surging citizenship law protests everywhere. Speaking in Kerala legislative assembly Pinarayi Vijayan said the SDPI is behind the mob violence incited during anti-citizenship law protests.

He reminded during his speech that protests and violence will not be scaled as same, and the government will not spare those indulging in any sort of violence.’ The government policy is not to take any action against protestors but those who incite violence will not be spared’, he said.CM Pinarayi Vijayan added that extremist and communal groups are infiltrating in peaceful protests and this will not be allowed.

“The government will deal strictly against these groups without face-value to stop such incidents effectively”, CM said.