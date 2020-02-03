Koodathayi serial murder: Kerala Police tables 4th charge sheet against Jolly

Kerala Police today submitted the fourth charge sheet against the serial killer convict Jolly. The fourth charge sheet is on the murder of Mathew Manchadiyil, the brother-in-law of Ponnamattom Tom Thomas.

The 2016 page charge sheet was submitted before Thamarassery Munsiff court on Monday morning. There are 178 named witnesses for this case by the prosecution. The charge sheet explains, the doubts raised by Mathew, soon after the death of Jolly’s first husband Roy Thomas as the main motive for Jolly to kill him. As Mathew was behind the accepted demand for an autopsy of Roy’s dead body, the charge sheet accuses Jolly decided to eliminate Mathew.

For killing Mathew Jolly mixed Cyanide to form a deadly cocktail.She later ensured Mathew’s death when he asked water to quench his thirst by serving him water again mixed with cyanide. Jolly is accused of killing 6 family members in the most frightening serial killing episode of Kerala.