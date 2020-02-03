‘May unite again’: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on alliance with BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear that his party may make alliance with BJP in future. Uddhav Thackeray who became the CM of Maharashtra after teaming up with Congress and NCP has said this in an interview given to party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

” I am not saying that we will never unite with BJp again”, said Thackeray to Sena MP and editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.

” I had decided to go on any extent to fulfill the promise made to my father -Balasaheb Thackeray- about making a Shiv Sainik chief minister of Maharashtra. When I realised that I can’t achieve the promise made to my father by staying with the BJP, I had no option but to accept the bigger responsibility”, said Uddhav.

Shiv Sena has quit its longtime alliance with BJP to form government in Maharashtra.

” If they had fulfilled their promise and not lied to me, I would have never become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.I only asked them to honour the pre-poll promises” said Uddhav.