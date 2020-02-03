Pamphlets asking ‘economic boycott’ of Hindu shops distributed in mosques

A national media has come with a shocking report that pamphlets were distributed among Muslims asking them to boycott Sindhi shops as the community supports Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizenship and National population Register. Swarajya has reported this quoting a social media post.

As per the post shared on Twitter, pamphlets are allegedly being distributed at mosques in Bhopal. It calls for total boycott of shops run by Sindhi community.

Earlier these kind calls to boycott shops run by Hindus were also circulated in kerala too. Earlier it was alleged that Dalit resident of a colony in malappuram was denied drinking water for supporting CAA.