Release date of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ announced

‘Maidan’, the upcoming Bollywood film starring Ajay Devgn has postponed its release. This was announced by the makers of the film. The new release date was announced through micro blogging website by Ajay Devgn and producer of the film Boney Kapoor.

The film directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of ‘Badhaai Ho’ fame is penned by Saiyyan Qadros and Ritesh Sharma. The film is bankrolled by Zee Studios, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. South Indian actress Priyamani plays the female lead in the film.

The sports drama will be on screens December 11.The film was earlier scheduled to release on November 27.