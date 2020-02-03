Shakira and JLo rocked the show at Super Bowl 2020: See pictures

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took over the stage during Super Bowl 2020’s halftime. The singers celebrated their Latina heritage and made sure to sweep the audience off their feet.There were energetic dance moves, surprise performers, some crowd surfing, pole dancing and plenty of hits as the pair co-headlined.

“Hola, Miami,” Shakira said as she kicked off the performance.

She then launched into a musical medley of her songs and her impressive guitar playing on, “Empire.”

You just knew Lopez was going to perform “Waiting For Tonight” (she did) — and that there would be plenty of hip swivels from the superstar duo (there were).

After all, hips don’t lie.

Lopez even worked the pole to remind us why she was one of the best parts of the film “Hustlers” (in which she portrayed a stripper).

Here are some other snaps from yesterday’s show: