SSI Wilson’s murder at Kalayikavila check-post, case transferred to NIA

The January 8 murder of Tamilnadu SSI Wilson at Kaliyakavila Check post is transfered to NIA(National Investigation Agency).

The police have arrested two prime accused-Abdul Shamim and Thoufique, from Udupi railway station on January 14.Apart from them other 22 suspects have been arrested in the case.The police officials suspect a much wider network behind the murder and thus the case was handed over to NIA for multi-tier investigation.

The accused on questioning said that the murder was a revenge for the arrest of their leaders Khaja Moideen,Syed Abdul Nawas and Abdul Samad in Delhi.They conceded that the Special Sub-Inspector Y Wilson was stabbed by them when he was alone at Kalayikavila check-post.