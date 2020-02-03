Teacher tugged through road with roped leg,TMC cornered in defense

A Trinamool Congress leader was involved in an ambush in W.Bengal in which a teacher, Smritikona Das was treated brutally by a gang of goons. The goons pushed the woman to the ground and one of them tied a rope to her legs. Amal Sarkar a local leader of TMC was also seen in the video footage which became viral in social media.

The group then dragged the woman through the road, The incident happened at Fata Nagar village in Dinajpur district. The assaulted teacher’s sister, Suma Das strongly protested but she was foul-mouthed by the goons. The virality of the video put TMC in defense with the opposition taking over the incident to unleash strong protests.TMC leader Arpita Das informed that Amal Sarkar was suspended and a party investigation is ordered against him. The incident happened on Friday but none are reported to be arrested till now.

As per sources, the feud began when the two sisters protested on the width of the road being laid in front of their homes. The gang took over 12 feet of extra land than that was allotted by the women’s family resulting in the incident.