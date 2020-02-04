Actress Katrina Kaif beats Akshay Kumar with broom,video goes viral : Watch Here

Actress Katrina Kaif who is quite active on social media keeps on sharing stills and videos about what’s happening on the shoot of the film but this time it was Akshay who treated fans with a really amusing video in which he was seen getting brushed up with a broom by the actress. He reveals how Katrina has become the new Swachh Bharat brand ambassador later which she starts beating Akshay.

Captioning the video, Akki wrote, “Spotted : The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi #BTS.” Have a look at how the actor got whacked here: