Anurag Kashyap refuses to fly Indigo, know the reason here

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently preferred taking an early morning flight to Kolkata instead of flying in IndiGo. He has decided to not fly in any of the four airlines (IndiGo, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet) which have banned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra after he allegedly heckled television anchor Arnab Goswami on a flight.

Kashyap told The Telegraph, “I will wake up at 4 am but I will not fly IndiGo.” He took a Vistara flight for which he had to wake up at 4 am. He tweeted about the same.

Anurag Kashyap was in Kolkata to open a film festival. In his address at the event, the filmmaker said, “I took the decision because of the way the things happened. The thing is: one minister says Kunal Kamra won’t be allowed to fly Air India and requests other airlines to follow suit. Airlines are trying to appease the government. Imagine, the government is being the bully and everybody is so afraid of the government, (they are) trying to appease him. Without any official order, without any investigation, they declare a ban on this man. They have not bothered to speak to the pilots. This is arrogance. This is bullying by this government. I will not fly the four airlines till Kunal Kamra is allowed to fly.”