Audi launches new ‘A8 L’ in India : Price and Features

Audi India is primed to make a big statement against the German duo of Mercedes-Benz and BMW in the luxury market. It has today launched the A8 L at the first ever Volkswagen Group night for a price of Rs. 1.56 crore (ex-showroom). The fourth generation 2020 Audi A8 L will help the company to step up the heat on the Mercedes S-Class and BMW 7-Series in the luxury car market of our country.

The first notable feature of the 2020 Audi A8L is its mild-hybrid technology that leads to a high efficiency. The new model will be powered by a V6 3.0 TFSI turbo-petrol motor which will work in tandem with the mild-hybrid system. The latter comprises of a belt alternator starter (BAS) and a lithium-ion battery with 10 Ah electrical capacity. The new Audi A8 L is capable of driving between speeds of 55 kmph and 160 kmph with its engine switched off.

The 2020 Audi A8 L builds upon the elegant and sophisticated exterior design of its predecessor. The front-end of the new model carries the characteristic Singleframe grille, while the side profile will have well-chiselled sheet-metal for a muscular look. The rear-end has a full-length light strip. The new model is 5.3 meter long, 1.95 meters wide and 1.49 meters tall.

The 2020 Audi A8 L has a dynamic all-wheel steering system. The rear wheels of the new model turn in the direction of the front wheels when the car is travelling at high speeds. This will not only enhance the handling characteristics but will even make high-speed travel safer. At lower speeds, the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels to reduce the turning radius. This will make parking the limousine in tight spots a tad easier.

The 2020 Audi A8 L is sold with an Air Quality Package that will maintain the air quality of the interior. The system includes two ionizers that will charge the air electrically to attract dust particles. This leads to formation of mini clusters that will fall to the floor and not get inhaled. The four-zone air con has a combination filter to render allergens and microorganisms harmless. A fragrance-inducing mechanism further enhances the atmosphere inside the vehicle.

The rear seat occupants of the 2020 Audi A8 L benefit from an elaborate entertainment package that includes two detachable Audi tablets along with a Rear Seat Remote. The latter allows the rear occupants to operate several convenience and infotainment features. The remote controller has an OLED display. While it comes housed in the centre armrest, the smartphone-sized unit can be removed by the user. Audi’s Virtual Cockpit, five touch screens, MMI touchscreen interface, Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound, RSE through Audi tablets, 54 exterior and 11 interior colours, 9 wooden inlays and infinite personalisation options are other features of Audi A8 L.