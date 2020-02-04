DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Burj Khalifa showed solidarity with China in a unique way: See here

Feb 4, 2020, 11:04 am IST
Less than a minute

The Burj Khalifa on Sunday evening was lit up in solidarity with China and its people over the coronavirus outbreak. The tallest man-made structure in the world was lit up in red and gold, the colours of the Chinese flag.

The skyscraper also displayed a simple but meaningful message “Stay strong, Wuhan” in Chinese.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close