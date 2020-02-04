Burj Khalifa showed solidarity with China in a unique way: See here

The Burj Khalifa on Sunday evening was lit up in solidarity with China and its people over the coronavirus outbreak. The tallest man-made structure in the world was lit up in red and gold, the colours of the Chinese flag.

#Dubai’s @BurjKhalifa lights up to show support for Wuhan and Chinese communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/81K8VaZqxF — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 2, 2020

The skyscraper also displayed a simple but meaningful message “Stay strong, Wuhan” in Chinese.