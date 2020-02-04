Burj Khalifa showed solidarity with China in a unique way: See here

The Burj Khalifa on Sunday evening was lit up in solidarity with China and its people over the coronavirus outbreak. The tallest man-made structure in the world was lit up in red and gold, the colours of the Chinese flag.
?????? ???? ??? ?????? ????????? ???? ?????? #???_????? ??????? ?? ????? ????? ?? ??????? ????? ???????#BurjKhalifa
lights up in support for #Wuhan in these difficult times
Stay strong, Wuhan pic.twitter.com/d6zDtxb4C0
— Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) February 2, 2020
#Dubai’s @BurjKhalifa lights up to show support for Wuhan and Chinese communities around the world. pic.twitter.com/81K8VaZqxF
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 2, 2020
The skyscraper also displayed a simple but meaningful message “Stay strong, Wuhan” in Chinese.
