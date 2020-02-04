Corona Virus claims second life outside China , this time targets Hong Kong

Corona had claimed its second life outside china in Hong Kong. Earlier a man had died in the Philippines after contracting the disease.

The 39 aged man was a resident of Hong Kong who had traveled last month to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, returning home on January 23 via a high-speed rail link. He died early morning on Tuesday after his body got saturated and stopped responding to medicines. Since emerging from Wuhan late last year, the coronavirus has infected 20,000 people across China and spread to more than 20 countries.

Most deaths of Corona are reported from Wuhan, considered to be the epicenter of NCoV.The city is now deserted with shoppings malls, Parks streets and even high ways devoid of human presence.