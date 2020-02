Kenya’s longest-serving president Daniel Arap Moi is dead, at his 94. He had a humble private life as a school teacher before entering politics and steered Kenya over years of repression and economic turmoil fueled by runaway corruption. Daniel Arap Moi was the President of Kenya for 24 years. He was hospitalized for a month for age-related ailments.

His death was announced by President Uhuru Kenya in a state broadcast.