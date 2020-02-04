First look of bollywood biopic Hawa Singh out: see it here

Salman Khan released a poster of a new film Hawa Singh starring Sooraj Pancholi. The film is a biopic on a legendary Indian boxer with the same name. Captain Hawa Singh won a gold medal for heavyweight category at Asian Games of 1966 and 1970. He had also won National Championships 11 consecutive times from 1961 to 1972. Sooraj Pancholi, who was introduced to Bollywood as an actor by Salman Khan, made a debut in the film Hero alongside Athiya Shetty. Salman Khan was a co-producer of the film Hero with Subhash Ghai. Hawa Singh will be directed by Prakash Nambiar and jointly produced by Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha and Sam S Fernandes. The film will go on floors “soon.