Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and little daughter faces cyber attack for performing Hindu puja

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and his daughter are facing severe cyber bullying and attack from radical Islamists for performing Hindu puja.

Earlier the Indian fast bowler Shami has shared a photo of his little daughter standing at a Hindu puja ceremony. “Looking so sweet beta love you so much god bless you beta see you soon”, Shami captioned the photo shared on Instagram.

In the photo Shami’s little daughter can be seen wearing a little saree while standing near near a Hindu puja ceremony.

Many radical Muslims has abused the cricketer for this. Earlier Shami was faced a similar attack in 2018 for sharing new year wish with an image of Shiva Linga.