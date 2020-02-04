Indian government cancels issued visas to China ,Tourists restricted

Indian government further tightened its travel restrictions to China by cancelling all issued visas to the infected country. The restriction is also to any foreigner who had visited China in the past two weeks.

“All those who are already in India (with regular or e-visa) and had travelled from China after January 15 are requested to contact the hotline number of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Government of India (+91-11-23978046) and email: ncov2019@gmail.com,” the announcement by the Indian Embassy in Beijing said.

Confirming the existing Visa’s are not valid the Indian embassy stated that to visit India they have to apply for a new Visa. Indian Visa Application Centres (www.blsindia-china.com) in these cities may also be contacted in this regard.